Zoraida Ingles

Dapper Fox On A Bike

Zoraida Ingles
Zoraida Ingles
  • Save
Dapper Fox On A Bike illustration art
Download color palette

A poster in the works. Just wanted to get some critique on the half-tone. Yes? No? I'm kind of in between right now.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Zoraida Ingles
Zoraida Ingles

More by Zoraida Ingles

View profile
    • Like