Purrweb UX

Task Management App for Shop Merchandisers

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Management App for Shop Merchandisers figma brand identity app ios android before and after task management shop ux ui mobile redesign
Task Management App for Shop Merchandisers figma brand identity app ios android before and after task management shop ux ui mobile redesign
Download color palette
  1. preview.png
  2. attachment.png

Hello folks!

We’re launching a new set of screens about how we redesigned a Retail Task Management application that removes manual work and automates tasks for shop merchandisers who travel from store to store setting up displays, doing reports and talking with employees.

Spoilers alert! ⚠️ The upcoming screens are perfect!

Created by Julia Sanyuk

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
We design mindful interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UX

View profile
    • Like