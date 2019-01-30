Task Management App for Shop Merchandisers

Hello folks!

We’re launching a new set of screens about how we redesigned a Retail Task Management application that removes manual work and automates tasks for shop merchandisers who travel from store to store setting up displays, doing reports and talking with employees.

Spoilers alert! ⚠️ The upcoming screens are perfect!

Created by Julia Sanyuk

