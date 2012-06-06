Adrian Diaconu

Vector Appearance FX

vector illustration
New Appearance FX Pane coming in iDraw 2.1 - apply multiple strokes, fills, shadows, and glows to vector objects to create awesome styles and effects! Coming soon... http://www.indeeo.com/idraw/

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
