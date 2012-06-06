Jessica Phan

Jessica Phan
Scribd WWDC Party Doc Page wwdc scribd texture layout
Checkout it out live here: http://www.scribd.com/wwdcparty

And if you're in San Francisco next Wednesday (June 13th) stop by! It's open bar and there will be tacos.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
