Material Test

Material Test 3d material chrome glass bottle object
Glad to be a part of this fine community. :)

Thank you very much to @rparra for the invite.

This is a quick 3D material and studio environment scene that I set up. I am building a library of basic materials and shaders right now to use in future icon work.

Edit: Might as well shamelessly add my twitter as well:
http://twitter.com/#!/jsfm

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
