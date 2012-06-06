Audrey Axt

Bluetits!

Audrey Axt
Audrey Axt
  • Save
Bluetits! music band bird avian tits british england texture crest drum
Download color palette

An illustration for a band with English roots... Featuring the infamously named Bluetit bird!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Audrey Axt
Audrey Axt

More by Audrey Axt

View profile
    • Like