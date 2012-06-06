shawnmurdock

Covu Header screen sharing header website covu technology nodes connection
Website design I had the pleasure of working on with Amanda Boshard. For a browser sharing software company that will allow you to share your screen with any one on a desktop or mobile device. We proposed colors and branding elements to give the brand a modern look to reflect their cutting edge technology.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
