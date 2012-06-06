Ahmed C.

Defensive Lab v3

Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.
  • Save
Defensive Lab v3 security identity logo
Download color palette

The client didn't like the previous approach. He wanted something more "serious".

So I reworked the general form to make it more balanced & bold.

Dlab v2 1
Rebound of
Defensive Lab v2 (ALT)
By Ahmed C.
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.

More by Ahmed C.

View profile
    • Like