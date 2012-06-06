Andrew Gomez

Button with Quantity Selectors

Andrew Gomez
Andrew Gomez
  • Save
Button with Quantity Selectors button quantity buy button 3d button
Download color palette

Just a rebound of Chris Allen's ingenious button design. Feedback welcome!

Yin yang button
Rebound of
Yin Yang Button
By Chris Allen
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Andrew Gomez
Andrew Gomez

More by Andrew Gomez

View profile
    • Like