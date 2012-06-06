Kyee

Navbar

Kyee
Kyee
  • Save
Navbar tumblr theme helvetica blog orange dark interface
Download color palette

The header of a new theme I'm working on with @nickreffitt

The drop is for a feed widget. You can expect to see some themes on the official tumblr store from me very soon :-)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Kyee
Kyee

More by Kyee

View profile
    • Like