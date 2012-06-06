Bermon Painter

Sass Icon

Bermon Painter
Bermon Painter
  • Save
Sass Icon sass logo handwritten
Download color palette

Readjusting the "S" a bit so.

5e28974b2edcbeac5cee351f4dacbdb5
Rebound of
Softer, swooshy, S
By Bermon Painter
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Bermon Painter
Bermon Painter

More by Bermon Painter

View profile
    • Like