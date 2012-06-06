Patrick King

Lovestoryposterfortypographyshop2

Patrick King
Patrick King
  • Save
Lovestoryposterfortypographyshop2 typography typographyshop poster love music
Download color palette

Our Fab.com sale ends at midnight The posters are moving even better than the tees, I'm happy to report.

For a Fab invite go here: http://fab.com/trxw7i

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Patrick King
Patrick King

More by Patrick King

View profile
    • Like