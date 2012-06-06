Javin Ladish

Insta Poker Patch

Javin Ladish
Javin Ladish
  • Save
Insta Poker Patch javin ladish patch embroidery poker logo
Download color palette

Made from vector shapes and layer styles in Photoshop. Working on styling it as if it were an embroidered patch.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Javin Ladish
Javin Ladish

More by Javin Ladish

View profile
    • Like