Day One 1.8

1.8 Sneak peek. Viewing full-screen with a photo, location and weather (not expanded in this shot). See full-size shot with location expanded here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/paulm/7160933667/in/photostream/lightbox/

The iOS app in in Beta right now while we complete the update to the Mac app. Both apps need to be released together, so we're still a couple weeks away from release.