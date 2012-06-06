Zig

New screenprint !

Zig
Zig
  • Save
New screenprint ! screenprint sérigraphie typography ink paper
Download color palette

Printed by Dezzig and created by @wood-campers
3 colors Screenprint, edition of 100. on paper Fedrigoni 300g Splendorlux argento.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Zig
Zig

More by Zig

View profile
    • Like