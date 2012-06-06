'kyol' fancy rebrand

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
'kyol' logo idea, 2012.
Taking cues from Paul Sych's extraordinary typographic work, as well as inspiration from older computer software aesthetic, this rebrand uses deliberately abstract glyphs to represent letters.
It works against modern buzzword trends of legible and 'web 2.0'-style letter forms, using instead the ambiguity of block shapes for representation.
I've always had trouble trying to get proper letterforms to work with my brand, due in part to its unique phonetic structure, and feel that the abstract visual approach works well instead of typical Latin glyphs.
protip: to better see the intended letter structure, close one eye and relax, tilt your head, hold your breath, and click 'Like'.