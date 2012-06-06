Kevin Jackson

Yagglo No Tagline yagglo ideal sans ios logo
Another treatment of the text using Ideal Sans, but this time without the tag line.

Rebound of
Yagglo Alternate
By Kevin Jackson
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
