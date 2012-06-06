Fyza Hashim

Technology

Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim
  • Save
Technology networking network technology globe icon symbol illustrator
Download color palette

Does this symbolize "technology" to you? I designed this to look like a "network" icon. Wanted to stay away from an electronic device emitting waves.

This would appear with text saying "technology" underneath it, so it won't be floating around on its own. (:

Feedback appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim

More by Fyza Hashim

View profile
    • Like