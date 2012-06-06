Alexander Pankratov

Second pass. I need a way for people to express interest or disinterest in specific entries on a feature list for a program.

Initially I thought to let them sort the list, but upon sleeping on it I think it would've been just way too much hassle. Sorting would also not let easily express disinterest, so it was a no go.

YAY / MEH is a default, click on either option to select.

Click again to go back to YAY / MEH.

Click and hold on YAY to get to EXTRA YAY. This is intentionally more effort so to encourage discreet use of this option.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
