🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Second pass. I need a way for people to express interest or disinterest in specific entries on a feature list for a program.
Initially I thought to let them sort the list, but upon sleeping on it I think it would've been just way too much hassle. Sorting would also not let easily express disinterest, so it was a no go.
---
YAY / MEH is a default, click on either option to select.
Click again to go back to YAY / MEH.
Click and hold on YAY to get to EXTRA YAY. This is intentionally more effort so to encourage discreet use of this option.