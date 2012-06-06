miniMONSTER

Recently I had a branding project for a client that took a lot of concept stages to eventually sign off the design.

This is one of the logos developed a tiny bit with a new logotype. There must have been a dozen other ideas that got binned.

So it's not going to see the light of day commercially but thought I'd post it here and see what your opinion is.

Monsters Inc? Or perhaps that's just the colours... I'm still trying to work out if my subconscious was playing with me at the time!