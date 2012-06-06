miniMONSTER

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently I had a branding project for a client that took a lot of concept stages to eventually sign off the design.
This is one of the logos developed a tiny bit with a new logotype. There must have been a dozen other ideas that got binned.
So it's not going to see the light of day commercially but thought I'd post it here and see what your opinion is.
Monsters Inc? Or perhaps that's just the colours... I'm still trying to work out if my subconscious was playing with me at the time!