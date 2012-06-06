Cr3ativ

Gospel 2

Cr3ativ
Cr3ativ
  • Save
Gospel 2 church wordpress themeforest
Download color palette

detail shot of coded page footer area, really kinda digging this new design / wordpress theme and it's coming along nicely.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Cr3ativ
Cr3ativ

More by Cr3ativ

View profile
    • Like