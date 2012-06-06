Typefight R

Dennis P Kramer

Had the awesome chance to participate in this weeks Typefight! Remember, a vote for Jay is a vote for freedom and democracy, but a vote for me is a vote for pornography, gambling, blowjobs, and staying up past your bedtime.

Go Vote: http://thetypefight.com/

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
