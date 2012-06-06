Jason Krieger

Hyperturtle Logo

Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
  • Save
Hyperturtle Logo logo turtle minimal hyperturtle
Download color palette

A (quick and fun) re-branding and logo for my brother's film crew. Really had to shake off the Illustrator rust ;)

Plan to go back and add a few more detail spots (like flesh out the exhaust pipe a bit more, maybe more shell detail)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

More by Jason Krieger

View profile
    • Like