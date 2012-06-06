Daniele Delgrosso

Spotlight Clock Screensaver

My first Quartz Composer screen saver, you can download it here.

Just move the file to Library > Screen Savers on your Mac hard drive to install.

In the screen saver settings you can also customise the colours and enable/disable the light dust.

Please let me know what you think. :-)

