Tron Burgundy

Fun with Type!

Tron Burgundy
Tron Burgundy
Hire Me
  • Save
Fun with Type!
Download color palette

Early stages of a shirt design.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Tron Burgundy
Tron Burgundy
The Much Bigger Half of Halftone Def Studios - Levi Ratliff
Hire Me

More by Tron Burgundy

View profile
    • Like