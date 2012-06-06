S3nse Dashboard

Charles Irizarry

Work in progress! Designing company dashboard that aggregates stats across all major social networks (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube), Google Analytics, Radian6, and finally an in house sales CRM.

Everything will be real-time so after I hash out colors/theme and layout, I need to design states.

Let me know what you think! And if you can, rebound me with your dashboard designs!

