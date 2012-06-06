Tim Hartmann

Kirby-Blogtheme

Tim Hartmann
Tim Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Kirby-Blogtheme kirby blogtheme freebie
Download color palette

A little preview of a free kirby-blogtheme - something with custom post types ;-) Bigger preview

Kirby-CMS

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Tim Hartmann
Tim Hartmann
Freelance Interface Designer with Frontend Skills
Hire Me

More by Tim Hartmann

View profile
    • Like