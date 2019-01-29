Hop, skip, and a jump into freelance with Lauren Hom

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Passion project aficionado and hand lettering artist, @Lauren Hom, joins us on Overtime to chat about the success she’s found by doing the work she loves. She also shares some sage advice on freelancing and how she quit her advertising art director gig to work for herself. It doesn’t have to be a big jump—there are steps you can take to move the mountains closer and make it more of a hop.
Lauren urges creatives to share work that’s not perfect. Quality over quantity still reigns true, but quantity does have some validity in the current landscape of how we share things on social media.
A big thank you to .ME for sponsoring this episode !