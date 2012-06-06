Hand it to ya

Matt Lehman

Little help from my friends...

Making something for me, and I have a few questions:

1. Like the enclosed or the non-enclosed version better?
2. Should it rotate be more horizontal?
3. Is there a specific thing out there like this? I guessing this isn't the most original mark, but just want to make sure I'm not referencing something deep in the recesses of my brain.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
