Hand it to ya

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Little help from my friends...
Making something for me, and I have a few questions:
1. Like the enclosed or the non-enclosed version better?
2. Should it rotate be more horizontal?
3. Is there a specific thing out there like this? I guessing this isn't the most original mark, but just want to make sure I'm not referencing something deep in the recesses of my brain.