Dario Gieselaar

Fruit Basket

Dario Gieselaar
Dario Gieselaar
  • Save
Fruit Basket fruit basket size price web ui progress
Download color palette

Part of a module I designed for the now defunct http://fruit.nu. It allows the user to select the size of the basket, and provides a progress bar as an indicator to how much room is left in the basket.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Dario Gieselaar
Dario Gieselaar

More by Dario Gieselaar

View profile
    • Like