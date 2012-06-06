Jeroen van Eerden

Words Meet Heartbeats.

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Words Meet Heartbeats. personal design digital quote life abstract love
Download color palette

"As we grow up, we don't lose friends, we just learn who our real ones are."

Just a personal artwork with a lovely quote. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like