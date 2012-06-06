Thales Macedo

CegonhaApp icon

Thales Macedo
Thales Macedo
Hire Me
  • Save
CegonhaApp icon baby app iphone icon names
Download color palette

Still WIP, but this app will help out soon-to-be parents choosing the name for their babies. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Thales Macedo
Thales Macedo
Direction & Design. Available for new projects. 🤙🤙🤙
Hire Me

More by Thales Macedo

View profile
    • Like