Home page exploration - ecommerce

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello people!
Wanted to share this exploratory home page I have been sketching on recently. It is kind of a mash up of a lot of ideas I have been exploring recently, creative process.. Enjoy!
Thoughts and feedback are always appreciated!
—
👋🏻Got a freelance project, remote or semi-remote team? 📩Let's talk: jakesunshinestudio@gmail.com