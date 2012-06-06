𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

set sail

𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘
𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘
  • Save
set sail journey
Download color palette

Thanks to all for the past months of digital inspiration.
New adventure at BBDO.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘
𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

More by 𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

View profile
    • Like