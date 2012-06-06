Ultralight Header

Darren Lee

Darren Lee
Darren Lee
html css header navigation minimalism typekit web boilerplate ui design
A truly minimalistic header design for a boilerplate that attempts to draw focus away from the navigation and on to the content itself. Complete with active and hover states, and a subtle fade out effect for content directly below.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Darren Lee
Darren Lee
I eliminate the non-essential and make the complex simple.
