chad Q martin

Web App Logo WIP

chad Q martin
chad Q martin
  • Save
Web App Logo WIP logo amazon ruby
Download color palette

Logo for a web app that helps manage Amazon EC2 machines, applications & load balancers. A new competitor to Heroku for Ruby deployments.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
chad Q martin
chad Q martin

More by chad Q martin

View profile
    • Like