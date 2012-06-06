Rob Clowes

'Park Project' icon idea

Rob Clowes
Rob Clowes
  • Save
'Park Project' icon idea ski skate ramp snowboard
Download color palette

Negative space experiments with logo on top of ramp.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Rob Clowes
Rob Clowes

More by Rob Clowes

View profile
    • Like