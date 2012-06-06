Vincent Maldonado

Thank You !

Vincent Maldonado
Vincent Maldonado
  • Save
Thank You ! thank you first shot ian miles
Download color palette

Thanks to Ian Miles for this Invite, and hello to all the dribbble's community.

Full view here : http://pikuseru.fr/up/images/hkcz2ra8.png

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Vincent Maldonado
Vincent Maldonado

More by Vincent Maldonado

View profile
    • Like