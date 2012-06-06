ottyag

Aybat Hallar: Something Nice

ottyag
ottyag
  • Save
Aybat Hallar: Something Nice zombie cd packaging illustration
Download color palette

First shot! Bang Bang!
CD Packaging, artwork, and apparel design for the Russian punk rock band Aybat Hallar from Ufa.
See full project here http://ottyag.com/works/aybat-hallar-something-nice

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
ottyag
ottyag

More by ottyag

View profile
    • Like