Pigstock Gigposter

Pigstock Gigposter poster print halftone pattern rickenbacker music festival
Poster design for a "boutique" music festival in Co. Down, Northern Ireland. It was fun. I had no idea who any of the bands were and it was too damn loud! Guess I'm getting old. You can see the whole design here: http://www.etsy.com/listing/101505087/pigstock-festival-2012-official-a3-art

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
