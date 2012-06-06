Julie Sebby

Taco illustration sketches digital painting
Presenting: the bacon and mac&cheese taco. Believe it or not, this was created for a job application. Whether they find it entertaining or are absolutely repulsed...at least I had fun drawing it.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
