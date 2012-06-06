Justin Andrew Miller

Wedding Poster wedding typography sketch pencil dot grid honey bee
Wedding Poster I'm starting to sketch out for my future wife as a wedding gift. I'm going to add simplistic bees and bee hives as well. More to follow!

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
