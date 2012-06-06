Plateresque - "noting or pertaining to a 16th-century style of Spanish architecture characterized by profuse applications of delicate low-relief Renaissance ornament to isolated parts of building exteriors."

I've never heard of this word before, but ran across it trying to find a neat word to write with my new letters.

I do not like the "S" but have no idea what to do with it...any suggestions?

Full view: http://aspecteleven.com/wips/plateresque_full.png