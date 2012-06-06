C.M. Kennedy

New Twitter Logo

C.M. Kennedy
C.M. Kennedy
  • Save
New Twitter Logo
Download color palette

I do not work for Twitter and I did not have anything to do with it. I just wanted to share the differences with everyone. It looks like Larry got a hair cut, shaper wings, a rotation, and a new color (#00aced).

Twitter: https://twitter.com/about/logos
Hacker News: http://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=4074427

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
C.M. Kennedy
C.M. Kennedy
Designer raised on saltwater and gasoline.

More by C.M. Kennedy

View profile
    • Like