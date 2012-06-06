Daniel Gtz. Gileta

Freebie: Buttons PSD

Daniel Gtz. Gileta
Daniel Gtz. Gileta
  • Save
Freebie: Buttons PSD btn buttons free freebie hover normal pressed sexy states
Download color palette

Some buttons I made for a recent project and It's also my first freebie on Dribbble, Enjoy!

Get it here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Daniel Gtz. Gileta
Daniel Gtz. Gileta

More by Daniel Gtz. Gileta

View profile
    • Like