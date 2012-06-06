tyleR coey

PROTECTION

tyleR coey
tyleR coey
  • Save
PROTECTION protect turtle hands safe safety comfort
Download color palette

bic pen, charcoal, and white paint pen on chip board

5f2302dc3e8174838c1772dff1519ae9
Rebound of
VIOLENCE
By tyleR coey
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
tyleR coey
tyleR coey

More by tyleR coey

View profile
    • Like