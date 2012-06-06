Justin Mezzell

Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell
Today marks the first day embarking on Field Trip SF. I, and a pack of other designers will be uniting for a week of fun, frivolity, and an exchange of secrets, sights, sounds, and soda.

Wrote up a blog diddy for a bit of the what and why that you can check out on the blawg.

You can follow Field Trip SF's happenings and sneak a peek at some hot pics over here.

I'll also be livetweeting my livetweets whilst tweeting.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
