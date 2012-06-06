I had some spare time - wanted to check if I could somehow replicate Melissa's "Soap Bubbles" icon in 40 minutes and add some different style to it.

Not bad for 40 minutes, I'd say. Wonder what I could do with it in three hours or so ;).

Check out psd, if you're curious how it's made (hint: no rasters ;).

Oh and thanks to Melissa for inspiration! :)

PSD: http://d.pr/f/4ccY