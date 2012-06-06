Daniel Carroll

Towers magazine cover

hip-hop rap turntable technics old school one color line art publication student seminary university swiss 721 helvetica futura condensed
Part of an illustration that I did for the June/July issue of Towers (student publication at Southern Seminary).

You can view the whole issue at http://www.sbts.edu/resources/towers/towers-june-july-2012/

