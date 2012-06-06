Sindy Sinn

PAINTBRAIN

PAINTBRAIN paint painting brain dude character monster eyes eyeballs stare creature hair face handmade fink beer fun posca pens brush acrylic
In the spirit of good-times, I cracked open a beer and got my hands dirty. Painted by hand onto large industrial boards, I used POSCA pens for the outlines and acrylic paints to brush in the shading.

There are some process shots up over on my spider-website.

